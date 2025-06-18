BitEqual Price (BTE)
The live price of BitEqual (BTE) today is 4.29 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitEqual Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitEqual price change within the day is -13.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BitEqual to USD was $ -0.654760709874374.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitEqual to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitEqual to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitEqual to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.654760709874374
|-13.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitEqual: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.15%
-13.25%
-25.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitEqual is a decentralised protocol that lets users earn tokens through a virtual form of mining. It follows the same principles as Bitcoin, using fixed supply, halving schedules, and proportional distribution, without the need for physical machines, electricity, and other expensive infrastructure. Instead of the expensive Proof-of-Work mechanism, we introduce the virtual PoW mechanism where users mine tokens with virtual on-chain devices, powered by smart contracts. These virtual devices give users virtual hashrate, and rewards are distributed fairly to all participants based on their share of the total virtual hashrate. Everything happens on-chain. There is no randomness, no luck, and no central control. The system is open, simple, and transparent.
|1 BTE to VND
₫112,891.35
|1 BTE to AUD
A$6.5637
|1 BTE to GBP
￡3.1746
|1 BTE to EUR
€3.6894
|1 BTE to USD
$4.29
|1 BTE to MYR
RM18.1896
|1 BTE to TRY
₺169.5408
|1 BTE to JPY
¥622.0071
|1 BTE to RUB
₽336.7221
|1 BTE to INR
₹370.3128
|1 BTE to IDR
Rp70,327.8576
|1 BTE to KRW
₩5,876.6994
|1 BTE to PHP
₱244.0152
|1 BTE to EGP
￡E.215.1006
|1 BTE to BRL
R$23.5521
|1 BTE to CAD
C$5.8344
|1 BTE to BDT
৳524.4096
|1 BTE to NGN
₦6,620.328
|1 BTE to UAH
₴178.1637
|1 BTE to VES
Bs437.58
|1 BTE to PKR
Rs1,215.2712
|1 BTE to KZT
₸2,225.0943
|1 BTE to THB
฿139.6395
|1 BTE to TWD
NT$126.6837
|1 BTE to AED
د.إ15.7443
|1 BTE to CHF
Fr3.4749
|1 BTE to HKD
HK$33.6336
|1 BTE to MAD
.د.م39.0819
|1 BTE to MXN
$81.4242