The Bitcoin Name Service System (BNSX) addresses the growing need for decentralized identity solutions and short domain services within the Web3 and Bitcoin ecosystems

Bitcoin Name Service System (BNSX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 219.45K
All-Time High: $ 2.46
All-Time Low: $ 0.00642911
Current Price: $ 0.01041677

Bitcoin Name Service System (BNSX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Name Service System (BNSX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of BNSX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNSX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

