What is Bitcoin Fast (BCF)

BitCoinFast is a Decentralized Cryptocurrency that will be used by those that use BitCoin but prefer a faster version. It can take up to an hour sometimes just to complete a BitCoin transaction. BitCoinFast with its 60 second block times can complete a transaction in a blink of the eye. Nobody wants to leave any substantial amount of BitCoin on any given exchange as we have all seen both the biggest and smallest exchanges fold up and everyone loses. Yet there are times when opportunities arise and you need to get a certain amount of BitCoin onto an exchange in order to not miss out on a great price or arbitrage, however after an hour waiting for your BitCoin deposit to confirm those good deals are long gone in most cases. The answer to a situation like that is BitCoinFast. Through widespread adoption and eventually multiple exchanges that will host BitCoinFast that problem will be eliminated. Help us make BitCoinFast the coin with a purpose. We welcome the growing BitCoinFast Community and look forward to mass adoption. BitCoinFast is a Scrypt Hybrid POW/POS with 33 Million POW Coins and a 25% Annual Stake.

Bitcoin Fast (BCF) Resource Official Website