Which blockchain network does BITCOIN CASH ON BASE run on?

BITCOIN CASH ON BASE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BCHB?

The token is priced at $0.00479399, marking a price movement of -3.64% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does BITCOIN CASH ON BASE belong to?

BITCOIN CASH ON BASE falls under the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Native category. This classification helps investors compare BCHB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of BITCOIN CASH ON BASE?

Its market capitalization is $77122, placing the asset at rank #5779. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BCHB is currently circulating?

There are 15907306.364911238 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for BITCOIN CASH ON BASE today?

Over the past day, BCHB generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, BITCOIN CASH ON BASE fluctuated between $0.0045606 and $0.00523756, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.