Bitcoin Cash II Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) price today is $ 0.01616838, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01616838 per BCH2.

Bitcoin Cash II currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,280, with a circulating supply of 3.91M BCH2. During the last 24 hours, BCH2 traded between $ 0.015108 (low) and $ 0.0184813 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09942, while the all-time low was $ 0.0098941.

In short-term performance, BCH2 moved +0.69% in the last hour and +15.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.21K.

Bitcoin Cash II (BCH2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.28K$ 63.28K $ 63.28K Volume (24H) $ 10.21K$ 10.21K $ 10.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 339.53K$ 339.53K $ 339.53K Circulation Supply 3.91M 3.91M 3.91M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash II is $ 63.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.21K. The circulating supply of BCH2 is 3.91M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 339.53K.