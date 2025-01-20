Bitcoin Candy Price (CDY)
The live price of Bitcoin Candy (CDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Candy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.84 USD
- Bitcoin Candy price change within the day is -3.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDY price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Candy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Candy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Candy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-3.66%
-8.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Among the many questions about bitcoin, the rapid development of quantum computers is like a dark cloud far away from the horizon, which seems distant but disturbing. Bitcoin Candy team will fork Bitcoin Cash at block height 512666, after which some of the improvements proposed by the community will be added to the forked chain. On this new chain we are going to explore quantum-resistant solution of bitcoin based on our cryptography background. Only when we put talk into action can we make bitcoin (cash) great again.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CDY to AUD
A$--
|1 CDY to GBP
￡--
|1 CDY to EUR
€--
|1 CDY to USD
$--
|1 CDY to MYR
RM--
|1 CDY to TRY
₺--
|1 CDY to JPY
¥--
|1 CDY to RUB
₽--
|1 CDY to INR
₹--
|1 CDY to IDR
Rp--
|1 CDY to PHP
₱--
|1 CDY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CDY to BRL
R$--
|1 CDY to CAD
C$--
|1 CDY to BDT
৳--
|1 CDY to NGN
₦--
|1 CDY to UAH
₴--
|1 CDY to VES
Bs--
|1 CDY to PKR
Rs--
|1 CDY to KZT
₸--
|1 CDY to THB
฿--
|1 CDY to TWD
NT$--
|1 CDY to CHF
Fr--
|1 CDY to HKD
HK$--
|1 CDY to MAD
.د.م--