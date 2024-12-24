BitBonk Price (BBONK)
The live price of BitBonk (BBONK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.19M USD. BBONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitBonk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 294.89K USD
- BitBonk price change within the day is +8.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 300.00B USD
During today, the price change of BitBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitBonk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+48.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+48.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitBonk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.93%
+8.37%
+49.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitBonk is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that combines the strength of Bitcoin with the playful energy of Bonk, offering a unique and fun approach to the crypto space. Built on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks, BitBonk aims to create a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem that rewards holders through innovative tokenomics, strategic partnerships, and exciting growth opportunities. The project focuses on delivering a secure and rewarding experience for its users, with features like audited smart contracts, locked liquidity, and a roadmap that includes virtual cards for holders, tier-1 exchange listings, and community incentives. BitBonk is designed to not only entertain but also provide value by growing alongside the broader meme coin movement. With its transparent approach and dedication to security, BitBonk is set to become a prominent player in the meme coin space.
