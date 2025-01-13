BITBEDR Logo

BITBEDR Price (BITBEDR)

USD

BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Live Price Chart

$116.18
$116.18$116.18
+0.20%(1D)

Price of BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Today

The live price of BITBEDR (BITBEDR) today is 116.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BITBEDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BITBEDR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.05M USD
- BITBEDR price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the BITBEDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BITBEDR price information.

BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of BITBEDR to USD was $ +0.208629.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BITBEDR to USD was $ +11.0086899340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BITBEDR to USD was $ +6.3197000300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BITBEDR to USD was $ +6.28612168669748.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.208629+0.18%
30 Days$ +11.0086899340+9.48%
60 Days$ +6.3197000300+5.44%
90 Days$ +6.28612168669748+5.72%

BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of BITBEDR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 115.78
$ 115.78$ 115.78

$ 116.52
$ 116.52$ 116.52

$ 900.21
$ 900.21$ 900.21

+0.10%

+0.18%

+0.73%

BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is BITBEDR (BITBEDR)

Platform

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BITBEDR (BITBEDR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BITBEDR (BITBEDR)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BITBEDR to Local Currencies

1 BITBEDR to AUD
A$188.1468
1 BITBEDR to GBP
94.0734
1 BITBEDR to EUR
112.6558
1 BITBEDR to USD
$116.14
1 BITBEDR to MYR
RM521.4686
1 BITBEDR to TRY
4,114.8402
1 BITBEDR to JPY
¥18,321.085
1 BITBEDR to RUB
11,820.7292
1 BITBEDR to INR
10,010.1066
1 BITBEDR to IDR
Rp1,903,934.1216
1 BITBEDR to PHP
6,839.4846
1 BITBEDR to EGP
￡E.5,873.1998
1 BITBEDR to BRL
R$709.6154
1 BITBEDR to CAD
C$167.2416
1 BITBEDR to BDT
14,230.6342
1 BITBEDR to NGN
180,620.928
1 BITBEDR to UAH
4,932.4658
1 BITBEDR to VES
Bs6,155.42
1 BITBEDR to PKR
Rs32,486.6808
1 BITBEDR to KZT
61,579.7508
1 BITBEDR to THB
฿4,033.5422
1 BITBEDR to TWD
NT$3,845.3954
1 BITBEDR to CHF
Fr105.6874
1 BITBEDR to HKD
HK$903.5692
1 BITBEDR to MAD
.د.م1,171.8526