BIP1 Price (BIP1)
The live price of BIP1 (BIP1) today is 0.04069134 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BIP1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIP1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.56K USD
- BIP1 price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIP1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIP1 price information.
During today, the price change of BIP1 to USD was $ +0.00019152.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIP1 to USD was $ -0.0197091028.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIP1 to USD was $ -0.0330738153.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIP1 to USD was $ -0.19848350057278204.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019152
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0197091028
|-48.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0330738153
|-81.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.19848350057278204
|-82.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIP1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+0.47%
-8.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BIP1 to AUD
A$0.0659199708
|1 BIP1 to GBP
￡0.0329599854
|1 BIP1 to EUR
€0.0394705998
|1 BIP1 to USD
$0.04069134
|1 BIP1 to MYR
RM0.1827041166
|1 BIP1 to TRY
₺1.440473436
|1 BIP1 to JPY
¥6.4158035778
|1 BIP1 to RUB
₽4.1354608842
|1 BIP1 to INR
₹3.5063727678
|1 BIP1 to IDR
Rp667.0710408096
|1 BIP1 to PHP
₱2.40078906
|1 BIP1 to EGP
￡E.2.056947237
|1 BIP1 to BRL
R$0.2490310008
|1 BIP1 to CAD
C$0.0585955296
|1 BIP1 to BDT
৳4.9635296532
|1 BIP1 to NGN
₦63.0870397092
|1 BIP1 to UAH
₴1.7281612098
|1 BIP1 to VES
Bs2.15664102
|1 BIP1 to PKR
Rs11.3821816248
|1 BIP1 to KZT
₸21.5753622948
|1 BIP1 to THB
฿1.4111756712
|1 BIP1 to TWD
NT$1.3472902674
|1 BIP1 to CHF
Fr0.0370291194
|1 BIP1 to HKD
HK$0.3165786252
|1 BIP1 to MAD
.د.م0.4105756206