BiorBank (BYB) Information BiorBank is a bridge between the old and the new, providing seamless integration of Web3 functionalities within a user-friendly platform available on both mobile and desktop. Our commitment to replicating the ease and familiarity of web2 experiences while introducing the benefits of Web3, positions us as the first of our kind—a true pioneer in the financial space. This unique compatibility empowers our users to fully embrace the crypto economy, enabling transactions with both Web3 and web2 entities without compromise. Official Website: https://biorbank.com Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y4Icy2NmAkTaz732RDHTJTlOU1qE-kc4/view

BiorBank (BYB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BiorBank (BYB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 640.59K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 809.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 791.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00143689 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0007951

BiorBank (BYB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BiorBank (BYB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BYB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BYB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

