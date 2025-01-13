BIOPOP Price (BOPB)
The live price of BIOPOP (BOPB) today is 0.775535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOPB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIOPOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 263.98K USD
- BIOPOP price change within the day is -1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.0115643132189461.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.1613845680.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.3457967866.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -1.6379021577065985.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0115643132189461
|-1.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1613845680
|-20.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3457967866
|-44.58%
|90 Days
|$ -1.6379021577065985
|-67.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIOPOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-1.46%
-6.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first step for humanity - Biopop BOPB is BIOPOP's blockchain token for platform fees, device purchases, and content. Users benefit from BOPB payments and earn rewards by participating in healthcare projects.
