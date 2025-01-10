BIOP Price ($BIOP)
The live price of BIOP ($BIOP) today is 0.01376996 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $BIOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 231.84 USD
- BIOP price change within the day is -14.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BIOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BIOP price information.
During today, the price change of BIOP to USD was $ -0.00228909735979562.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIOP to USD was $ -0.0048009791.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIOP to USD was $ -0.0051511010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIOP to USD was $ -0.006906548842494674.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00228909735979562
|-14.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048009791
|-34.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0051511010
|-37.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006906548842494674
|-33.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-14.25%
-13.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Biop is a safe, fast, smart, and low-cost Bitcoin L2 blockchain based on an Optimistic rollup protocol. Biop's goal is to establish a large Bitcoin decentralized ecosystem like DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and SocialFi... by full ledger synchronization and BVM.
|1 $BIOP to AUD
A$0.0223073352
|1 $BIOP to GBP
￡0.0111536676
|1 $BIOP to EUR
€0.0133568612
|1 $BIOP to USD
$0.01376996
|1 $BIOP to MYR
RM0.0618271204
|1 $BIOP to TRY
₺0.4875942836
|1 $BIOP to JPY
¥2.1835025572
|1 $BIOP to RUB
₽1.4077030108
|1 $BIOP to INR
₹1.185593556
|1 $BIOP to IDR
Rp222.0960979388
|1 $BIOP to PHP
₱0.8071950552
|1 $BIOP to EGP
￡E.0.6962091776
|1 $BIOP to BRL
R$0.083996756
|1 $BIOP to CAD
C$0.0198287424
|1 $BIOP to BDT
৳1.6796597208
|1 $BIOP to NGN
₦21.3486705848
|1 $BIOP to UAH
₴0.5821939088
|1 $BIOP to VES
Bs0.72980788
|1 $BIOP to PKR
Rs3.8345207612
|1 $BIOP to KZT
₸7.266407892
|1 $BIOP to THB
฿0.4787815092
|1 $BIOP to TWD
NT$0.4546840792
|1 $BIOP to CHF
Fr0.0125306636
|1 $BIOP to HKD
HK$0.1071302888
|1 $BIOP to MAD
.د.م0.1382503984