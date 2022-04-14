Bincentive (BCNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bincentive (BCNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bincentive (BCNT) Information Bincentive aims to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and is committed to bridging traditional finance to digital assets. Partnered with renowned international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Official Website: https://bincentive.com/ Buy BCNT Now!

Bincentive (BCNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bincentive (BCNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.08M $ 1.08M $ 1.08M All-Time High: $ 0.164582 $ 0.164582 $ 0.164582 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00108442 $ 0.00108442 $ 0.00108442 Learn more about Bincentive (BCNT) price

Bincentive (BCNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bincentive (BCNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BCNT's tokenomics, explore BCNT token's live price!

BCNT Price Prediction Want to know where BCNT might be heading? Our BCNT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BCNT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!