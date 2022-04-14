BinaryDAO (BYTE) Tokenomics
BinaryDAO (BYTE) Information
BinaryDAO is a new DeFi primitive that helps users gain exposure in DeFi yield and deals through it’s native BYTE token, and create exponential value and unmatched upside for BYTE token holders. It achieves this by putting its treasury to work and generate return through liquidity providing, partnering and investing in early-stage projects.
BinaryDAO is a Yield DAO, where we grow treasury by investing and providing liquidity in the Metis ecosystem and also offer users the ability to mint BYTE tokens by locking up stablecoins. By staking BYTE, you gain access to the amazing yield generation our team of experts are constantly optimising and managing.
BinaryDAO (BYTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BinaryDAO (BYTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BinaryDAO (BYTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BinaryDAO (BYTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BYTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BYTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BYTE's tokenomics, explore BYTE token's live price!
BYTE Price Prediction
Want to know where BYTE might be heading? Our BYTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.