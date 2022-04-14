BinaryDAO (BYTE) Information

BinaryDAO is a new DeFi primitive that helps users gain exposure in DeFi yield and deals through it’s native BYTE token, and create exponential value and unmatched upside for BYTE token holders. It achieves this by putting its treasury to work and generate return through liquidity providing, partnering and investing in early-stage projects.

BinaryDAO is a Yield DAO, where we grow treasury by investing and providing liquidity in the Metis ecosystem and also offer users the ability to mint BYTE tokens by locking up stablecoins. By staking BYTE, you gain access to the amazing yield generation our team of experts are constantly optimising and managing.