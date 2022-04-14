Binance ETH staking (BETH) Tokenomics
BETH is a tokenized asset representing Binance user's staked ETH at a 1:1 ratio, with Binance distributing staking benefits in the form of BETH on a daily basis. During the lock-up period, which may take 2 years or even longer, users will not be able to redeem their ETH. As such, Binance have launched the BETH/ETH trading pair as our solution to this liquidity problem. When ETH 2.0 goes live, users will be able to swap their ETH back based on their BETH holdings.
Understanding the tokenomics of Binance ETH staking (BETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
