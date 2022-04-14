Billy Bets by Virtuals [OLD] ($BILLY) Tokenomics
Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites.
Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.
Understanding the tokenomics of Billy Bets by Virtuals [OLD] ($BILLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BILLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BILLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
