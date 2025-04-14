Billy Bets by Virtuals Price ($BILLY)
The live price of Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) today is 0.0051246 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.12M USD. $BILLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Billy Bets by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Billy Bets by Virtuals price change within the day is +5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BILLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BILLY price information.
During today, the price change of Billy Bets by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00025326.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Billy Bets by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0009424472.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Billy Bets by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Billy Bets by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00025326
|+5.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009424472
|+18.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Billy Bets by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.12%
+5.20%
+45.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites. Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $BILLY to VND
₫131.3998686
|1 $BILLY to AUD
A$0.008096868
|1 $BILLY to GBP
￡0.003894696
|1 $BILLY to EUR
€0.004458402
|1 $BILLY to USD
$0.0051246
|1 $BILLY to MYR
RM0.022650732
|1 $BILLY to TRY
₺0.194786046
|1 $BILLY to JPY
¥0.732459078
|1 $BILLY to RUB
₽0.433643652
|1 $BILLY to INR
₹0.440920584
|1 $BILLY to IDR
Rp85.409965836
|1 $BILLY to KRW
₩7.320849822
|1 $BILLY to PHP
₱0.292563414
|1 $BILLY to EGP
￡E.0.262430766
|1 $BILLY to BRL
R$0.030183894
|1 $BILLY to CAD
C$0.007071948
|1 $BILLY to BDT
৳0.62135775
|1 $BILLY to NGN
₦8.16015681
|1 $BILLY to UAH
₴0.211697226
|1 $BILLY to VES
Bs0.3638466
|1 $BILLY to PKR
Rs1.433811834
|1 $BILLY to KZT
₸2.642858712
|1 $BILLY to THB
฿0.17141787
|1 $BILLY to TWD
NT$0.166344516
|1 $BILLY to AED
د.إ0.018807282
|1 $BILLY to CHF
Fr0.004150926
|1 $BILLY to HKD
HK$0.03971565
|1 $BILLY to MAD
.د.م0.047556288
|1 $BILLY to MXN
$0.10377315