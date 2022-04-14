BiJiRi (BJR) Tokenomics
This project centers on 'Bijiri Art,' celebrating hips as a symbol of beauty and exploring new possibilities in aesthetics. It establishes a community that respects diversity and creativity, providing a system where artists and admirers can earn revenue through the 'BJR' token.
The purpose of this project is to build a future world where artists can freely express their creativity. Through blockchain technology, we aim to infinitely expand the potential of individual beauty. By establishing an NFT marketplace for Bijiri art, we will create a new economic system where people can appreciate Bijiri art and earn rewards. We provide an environment that enables artists to bring their ideas to life and share their captivating works widely. To handle Bijiri art pieces as digital assets, we will tokenize images into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and release them on the market. Additionally, we will issue a dedicated project token, "BJR," which will be utilized on exchanges and platforms for trading Bijiri art pieces.
BiJiRi (BJR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BiJiRi (BJR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BJR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BJR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.