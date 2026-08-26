Big Brother Machi Price Today

The live Big Brother Machi (MACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current MACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MACHI.

Big Brother Machi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 759,203, with a circulating supply of 861.28M MACHI. During the last 24 hours, MACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00116233 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00258508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MACHI moved -0.66% in the last hour and +471.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.21K.

Big Brother Machi (MACHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 759.20K$ 759.20K $ 759.20K Volume (24H) $ 171.21K$ 171.21K $ 171.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 759.20K$ 759.20K $ 759.20K Circulation Supply 861.28M 861.28M 861.28M Total Supply 861,284,484.196584 861,284,484.196584 861,284,484.196584

The current Market Cap of Big Brother Machi is $ 759.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.21K. The circulating supply of MACHI is 861.28M, with a total supply of 861284484.196584. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 759.20K.