Big Ass Rewards Sendor Price Today

The live Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) price today is $ 0, with a 8.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current BARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BARS.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,783, with a circulating supply of 951.07M BARS. During the last 24 hours, BARS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BARS moved -0.90% in the last hour and +8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.97K.

Big Ass Rewards Sendor (BARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.78K$ 114.78K $ 114.78K Volume (24H) $ 1.97K$ 1.97K $ 1.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.09K$ 120.09K $ 120.09K Circulation Supply 951.07M 951.07M 951.07M Total Supply 995,070,672.012048 995,070,672.012048 995,070,672.012048

The current Market Cap of Big Ass Rewards Sendor is $ 114.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.97K. The circulating supply of BARS is 951.07M, with a total supply of 995070672.012048. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.09K.