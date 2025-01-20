BIB Price (BIB)
The live price of BIB (BIB) today is 0.03199687 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 145.10 USD
- BIB price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BIB to USD was $ -0.00018782193093567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIB to USD was $ -0.0073354648.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIB to USD was $ -0.0113094056.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIB to USD was $ -0.03306781232532092.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00018782193093567
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0073354648
|-22.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0113094056
|-35.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03306781232532092
|-50.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-0.58%
-3.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BIB Cryptocurrency is an innovative digital currenct based one the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. As an important member of BSC chain, bib has injected new vitality into the digital currency market with it's unique economic model and ecosystem.
|1 BIB to AUD
A$0.0515149607
|1 BIB to GBP
￡0.0262374334
|1 BIB to EUR
€0.0310369639
|1 BIB to USD
$0.03199687
|1 BIB to MYR
RM0.143985915
|1 BIB to TRY
₺1.1378086972
|1 BIB to JPY
¥4.9995109375
|1 BIB to RUB
₽3.2841587368
|1 BIB to INR
₹2.7702890046
|1 BIB to IDR
Rp524.5387685328
|1 BIB to PHP
₱1.8721368637
|1 BIB to EGP
￡E.1.6097625297
|1 BIB to BRL
R$0.1942210009
|1 BIB to CAD
C$0.0460754928
|1 BIB to BDT
৳3.8872997363
|1 BIB to NGN
₦49.8392846181
|1 BIB to UAH
₴1.347068227
|1 BIB to VES
Bs1.75982785
|1 BIB to PKR
Rs8.9149679194
|1 BIB to KZT
₸16.974339535
|1 BIB to THB
฿1.1032520776
|1 BIB to TWD
NT$1.0530169917
|1 BIB to CHF
Fr0.0291171517
|1 BIB to HKD
HK$0.2489356486
|1 BIB to MAD
.د.م0.3212485748