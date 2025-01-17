bHIVE Price (BHIVE)
The live price of bHIVE (BHIVE) today is 0.166806 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BHIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bHIVE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.97 USD
- bHIVE price change within the day is +1.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of bHIVE to USD was $ +0.00232449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bHIVE to USD was $ -0.0184099111.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bHIVE to USD was $ +0.0317027647.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bHIVE to USD was $ +0.05066745474292134.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00232449
|+1.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0184099111
|-11.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0317027647
|+19.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.05066745474292134
|+43.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of bHIVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.41%
+2.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BNB Smart Chain HIVE [bHIVE] is a wrapped version of the Token Hive built on the BNB Smart Chain blockchain. It is backed 1:1 by the native Hive token on the Hive Blockchain and it’s meant to provide liquidity to create an onramp and offramp solution for users to flow in and out of the Hive Ecosystem, while earning yield in the form of CUB tokens in the process, bHive is a branch of the Leo Finance Community DAO that already successfully launched several DeFi ecosystems with a native token, including CUB FINANCE & POLYCUB.
|1 BHIVE to AUD
A$0.26855766
|1 BHIVE to GBP
￡0.13678092
|1 BHIVE to EUR
€0.16180182
|1 BHIVE to USD
$0.166806
|1 BHIVE to MYR
RM0.750627
|1 BHIVE to TRY
₺5.9299533
|1 BHIVE to JPY
¥25.95334554
|1 BHIVE to RUB
₽17.10762336
|1 BHIVE to INR
₹14.44706766
|1 BHIVE to IDR
Rp2,734.52415264
|1 BHIVE to PHP
₱9.77149548
|1 BHIVE to EGP
￡E.8.40535434
|1 BHIVE to BRL
R$1.00750824
|1 BHIVE to CAD
C$0.24020064
|1 BHIVE to BDT
৳20.28027348
|1 BHIVE to NGN
₦259.4166912
|1 BHIVE to UAH
₴7.03587708
|1 BHIVE to VES
Bs9.007524
|1 BHIVE to PKR
Rs46.52886564
|1 BHIVE to KZT
₸88.490583
|1 BHIVE to THB
฿5.74479864
|1 BHIVE to TWD
NT$5.48958546
|1 BHIVE to CHF
Fr0.15179346
|1 BHIVE to HKD
HK$1.29775068
|1 BHIVE to MAD
.د.م1.67806836