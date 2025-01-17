bHBD Price (BHBD)
The live price of bHBD (BHBD) today is 0.363592 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BHBD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bHBD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.01 USD
- bHBD price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of bHBD to USD was $ -0.0002559679440332.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bHBD to USD was $ -0.0189312173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bHBD to USD was $ +0.0302837231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bHBD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002559679440332
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0189312173
|-5.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0302837231
|+8.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bHBD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.07%
+2.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bHBD is a wrapped version of the HBD token (Hive Backed Dollar on the Hive Blockchain), built on the BNB Smart Chain blockchain. HBD is the longest standing algo-stablecoin in all of crypto but it has struggled with achieving mass adoption. HBD has a Fixed Savings Rate of 20%, which has solved the demand issue for HBD. There’s a supply issue with HBD, which is where bHBD and the Liquidity Pools bHBD-BUSD and bHBD-CUB come into play, providing liquidity to the HBD market on the Hive Blockchain. bHBD is backed 1:1 by the native HBD token on the Hive Blockchain and it’s meant to provide liquidity to create an onramp and offramp solution for users to flow in and out of the Hive Ecosystem, while earning yield in the form of CUB tokens in the process,
|1 BHBD to AUD
A$0.58538312
|1 BHBD to GBP
￡0.29814544
|1 BHBD to EUR
€0.35268424
|1 BHBD to USD
$0.363592
|1 BHBD to MYR
RM1.636164
|1 BHBD to TRY
₺12.9256956
