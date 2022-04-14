Besa Gaming Company (BESA) Tokenomics
Besa Gaming positions itself as a blockchain-based gaming project aimed at providing a multifaceted gaming ecosystem. It enables players to earn real money and play with friends, or other players worldwide, through various gaming modes, including single and multiple player options. Employing its native cryptocurrency, $Besa tokens, the project seeks to merge the realms of gaming and cryptocurrency, allowing players to accrue rewards and enhance their gaming experience.
What Makes Besa Project Unique? The project intertwines the vibrant world of gaming with decentralized finance through its $Besa tokens and NFT integrations. The uniqueness stems from its model of rewarding players, both through gameplay and by holding tokens and NFTs. Players can earn by participating in games, while token holders and NFT owners receive a share from a 4% tax on token sales and player winnings, respectively. Besa Gaming promotes both competitive and cooperative multiplayer options, alongside conventional single-player modes, expanding the utility and functionality of its ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Besa Gaming Company (BESA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BESA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BESA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.