BeraXBT (BIXBT) Tokenomics
BeraXBT (BIXBT) Information
BeraXBT is a social media and on-chain AI Agent focused on the Berachain ecosystem. It provides users with access to the Terminal, where they can explore real-time reports on farming strategies, ecosystem trends, and market data. It also offers Vaults that automatically manage and deploy user capital based on on-chain and market sentiment signals, optimizing yield and risk. Access to both the Terminal and Vaults is unlocked through staking the BeraXBT token.
BeraXBT (BIXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BeraXBT (BIXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BeraXBT (BIXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BeraXBT (BIXBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIXBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.