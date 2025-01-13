Bento Price (BENTO)
The live price of Bento (BENTO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BENTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bento Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.36K USD
- Bento price change within the day is -2.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BENTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BENTO price information.
During today, the price change of Bento to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bento to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bento to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bento to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bento: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-2.24%
-0.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A Dog Meme Coin On Base
