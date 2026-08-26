Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn Price Today

The live Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn (PISTA) price today is $ 0.00165377, with a 7.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PISTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00165377 per PISTA.

Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,115, with a circulating supply of 132.50M PISTA. During the last 24 hours, PISTA traded between $ 0.00164194 (low) and $ 0.00184936 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00214697, while the all-time low was $ 0.00102693.

In short-term performance, PISTA moved -0.49% in the last hour and +12.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.24K.

Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn (PISTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.12K$ 219.12K $ 219.12K Volume (24H) $ 1.24K$ 1.24K $ 1.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 826.88K$ 826.88K $ 826.88K Circulation Supply 132.50M 132.50M 132.50M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bella Bumper Play 2 Earn is $ 219.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.24K. The circulating supply of PISTA is 132.50M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 826.88K.