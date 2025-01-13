Belifex Price (BEFX)
The live price of Belifex (BEFX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.95K USD. BEFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Belifex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.37 USD
- Belifex price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 36.67M USD
During today, the price change of Belifex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Belifex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Belifex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Belifex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Belifex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BELIFEX blockchain is a blockchain database that supports and encourages community building and social interaction. BELIFEX blockchain creates a platform for mass adoption which combines all concepts from social media, advertisement and artificial intelligence. BELIFEX is also building a platform that allows all tokens that are Ethereum based to be traded. The Decentralized Exchange platform is a 0% tradingfee based on the Ethereum blockchain with no additional deposit and withdrawal necessary, nor any need for a signup.
