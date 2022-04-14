BEEP Coin (BEEP) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community.
What makes your project unique?
The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk.
This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights.
History of your project.
The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021
What’s next for your project?
In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity
What can your token be used for?
The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing:
- AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms.
- Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates.
- Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices.
In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
BEEP Coin (BEEP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEEP Coin (BEEP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BEEP Coin (BEEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BEEP Coin (BEEP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEEP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEEP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.