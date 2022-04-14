Beeg Blue Whale (BEEG) Tokenomics
Its goal is to create and keep a unique community in the Sui ecosystem, and it promises to entertain people and get them to create more memes and create a good vibe with those memes. In the later stages, the BEEG token will provide a utility for itself by providing visual and audio material for other meme projects in the ecosystem and turn it into a financial product. Now it is used more as a tool for community building, development and expansion. The entire supply of Beeg Blue Whale Token is in circulation. There is no team allocation.
Understanding the tokenomics of Beeg Blue Whale (BEEG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEEG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEEG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
