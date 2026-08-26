Bearly Legal Price Today

The live Bearly Legal (BEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEAR.

Bearly Legal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,896, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BEAR. During the last 24 hours, BEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03083068, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEAR moved +0.71% in the last hour and -4.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.15K.

Bearly Legal (BEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.90K$ 88.90K $ 88.90K Volume (24H) $ 1.15K$ 1.15K $ 1.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.90K$ 88.90K $ 88.90K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bearly Legal is $ 88.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.15K. The circulating supply of BEAR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.90K.