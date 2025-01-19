Bearcoin Price (BEAR)
The live price of Bearcoin (BEAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bearcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.96 USD
- Bearcoin price change within the day is -0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bearcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bearcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bearcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bearcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bearcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-0.86%
-0.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is Bearcoin (Bear)? Bear - it is just the memecoin on TON. Bear also is an utility token using indication.io service. According to to the roadmap community have full control of the token (no team, no marketing supply) ## How Many Bear Coins Are There in Circulation? 209,992,065,244.8835 - Full supply is circulating Tokenomics: 50% launch, 48% DEX liquidity (100% TON), 2% airdrop ### Where Can I Buy Bearcoin (Bear)? [DeDust](https://dedust.io/swap/TON/BEAR)
