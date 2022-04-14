Bear Inu (BEAR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bear Inu (BEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bear Inu (BEAR) Information

What is the project about? Bear inu is a play2earn meme coin that is traded on 3 large exchange already and is fully verified and audited by CertiK

What makes your project unique? We are the only project that take s the Bear Market and gives the people who lost money in it the ability to share their stories in the community and a chance to regain some of these losses by playing and earning tokens

History of your project. We first launched on uniswap, the p2b exchange, and now on Lbank exchanage. we have a fully developed game that allows people to earn tokens directly when winning. we have a DEX made and will soon be published as well. we have

What’s next for your project? we will soon introduce the DEX to the world we will also share the NFT drop with the world as well in the very near future

What can your token be used for? it can be used to play and earn tokens on our game, as well as soon to purchase the NFTs as well

Official Website:
https://www.bearinu.org/
Whitepaper:
https://www.bearinu.org/whitepaper

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1,000.00T
$ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 293.23K
$ 293.23K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Bear Inu (BEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bear Inu (BEAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BEAR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BEAR's tokenomics, explore BEAR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.