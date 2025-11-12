BcDana is a leading global trading platform committed to providing users with an exceptional trading experience. Since 2016, we've played a vital role in brokerage and the Internet industries, serving nearly 10 million users across 100+ countries. With a selection of over 500 CFD instruments, including Forex, Metals, Futures, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities, we prioritize fair treatment for every trader. Our innovation includes the introduction of BDC tokens, offering users more incentives and investment opportunities, contributing to the development of our ecosystem. BcDana proudly holds the distinction of being the world's first foreign exchange trading platform to issue tokens.