Battle Infinity Price (IBAT)
The live price of Battle Infinity (IBAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 79.06K USD. IBAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Battle Infinity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.03K USD
- Battle Infinity price change within the day is -1.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.91B USD
During today, the price change of Battle Infinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Battle Infinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Battle Infinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Battle Infinity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Battle Infinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.15%
-51.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Battle Infinity is a gaming platform made up of multiple P2E (Play-to-earn) battle games. All games are integrated within a Metaverse world called the IBAT Battle Arena. In Battle Infinity world, gamers do not only play and battle but can also enjoy and experience the immersive Metaverse world. Here they can interact with each other, perform, watch and explore the Battle Arena virtual world
