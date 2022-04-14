Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) Information Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain designed to support veterans and first responders through a transparent, community-driven donation system. It uses a structured tokenomics model with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, dedicating 15% directly to veteran and first responder groups. The project leverages Solana's high throughput and low fees for secure, cost-effective transactions and decentralized governance, with periodic community votes on fund allocation. BBTKN is structured for long-term sustainability, with plans to transition to a nonprofit organization by 2027 to ensure regulated management is carried out past 2039 and possibly farther. Official Website: https://BattleBuddyToken.net Whitepaper: https://www.battlebuddytoken.net/about-us-whitepaper/

Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 2.30K Total Supply: $ 998.88M Circulating Supply: $ 794.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.89K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BBTKN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BBTKN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BBTKN Price Prediction Want to know where BBTKN might be heading? Our BBTKN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

