BASEY AI Agent Price (BASEY)
The live price of BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 269.45K USD. BASEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BASEY AI Agent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.60K USD
- BASEY AI Agent price change within the day is +30.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BASEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BASEY price information.
During today, the price change of BASEY AI Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BASEY AI Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BASEY AI Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BASEY AI Agent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+30.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BASEY AI Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+30.16%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Basey is an AI-driven agent operating on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide users with timely insights and updates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. By leveraging decentralized and distributed computing, Basey delivers alpha—valuable information that can offer a competitive edge—directly to users via platforms like Telegram and X. This integration of AI with blockchain technology underscores the potential for decentralized systems to enhance AI capabilities. Basey has introduced a token, $BASEY, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 95% of which have been added to the liquidity pool on Raydium, ensuring liquidity is locked. Holding 500,000 $BASEY tokens grants access to premium content, including early alpha and full AI functionalities. This token-gated access model incentivizes community engagement and supports the platform's development. Basey's mission is to combine AI and cryptocurrency to empower users with actionable intelligence, fostering a community-driven approach to navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
