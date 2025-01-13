Based Rate Price (BRATE)
The live price of Based Rate (BRATE) today is 595.53 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Based Rate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.30 USD
- Based Rate price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Based Rate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Rate to USD was $ -66.6198567450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Rate to USD was $ +14.7397843710.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Rate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -66.6198567450
|-11.18%
|60 Days
|$ +14.7397843710
|+2.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Based Rate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Based Rate, a revolutionized tomb fork, introducing a fresh wave of utilities and innovative features to the ecosystem for enhanced support and long-term sustainability set to change the meaning of Tomb Fork forever! At the heart of Based Rate is $BRATE, the algorithmic token that stands as the bedrock of an ever-expansive protocol. $BRATE is propelled by a mission to infuse users with liquidity, giving them the power to unlock uncharted horizons. As the stage is set for the launch of Based Rate, our Team knows no bounds and we're on the edge of a transformative chapter where $BRATE will ignite a movement, contributing to the growth and evolution of Base Chain's future! Based Rate is an algorithmic stable coin protocol pegged at 1:1 to $ETH on Base Chain. The mechanics of Based Rate rely on the synergy of three tokens – $BRATE, $BSHARE, and $BBOND. These tokens incentivize a stable 1:1 peg to $ETH. Through dynamic adjustments, Based Rate's supply is in constant flux, driving its value either upwards or downwards in relation to the price of $ETH. Embrace the dawn of a new era. Based Rate is here to set the pace, shattering norms and laying the foundation for a prosperous future on Base Chain. Welcome to a world where stability isn't just a concept – it's a thriving reality. 📈
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRATE to AUD
A$964.7586
|1 BRATE to GBP
￡482.3793
|1 BRATE to EUR
€577.6641
|1 BRATE to USD
$595.53
|1 BRATE to MYR
RM2,673.9297
|1 BRATE to TRY
₺21,099.6279
|1 BRATE to JPY
¥93,974.634
|1 BRATE to RUB
₽60,595.1775
|1 BRATE to INR
₹51,328.7307
|1 BRATE to IDR
Rp9,762,785.3232
|1 BRATE to PHP
₱35,070.7617
|1 BRATE to EGP
￡E.30,109.9968
|1 BRATE to BRL
R$3,638.6883
|1 BRATE to CAD
C$857.5632
|1 BRATE to BDT
৳72,970.2909
|1 BRATE to NGN
₦926,168.256
|1 BRATE to UAH
₴25,292.1591
|1 BRATE to VES
Bs31,563.09
|1 BRATE to PKR
Rs166,581.6516
|1 BRATE to KZT
₸315,761.9166
|1 BRATE to THB
฿20,635.1145
|1 BRATE to TWD
NT$19,717.9983
|1 BRATE to CHF
Fr541.9323
|1 BRATE to HKD
HK$4,633.2234
|1 BRATE to MAD
.د.م6,008.8977