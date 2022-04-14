Based Boshi ($BOSHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Based Boshi ($BOSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Based Boshi ($BOSHI) Information

Based Satoshi ($BOSHI), the original godfather of the Bitcoin meme.

Reimagined and rebuilt for Basechain.

Enter BOSHI, a modern-day incarnation of Satoshi Nakamoto, whose creation of Bitcoin rocked the foundations of TradFi.

But BOSHI isn't just about money – it's a symbol of hope for decentralized freedom, a fight against centralized control. As the world teeters on the edge of change, believers unite under $BOSHI, a vow to further build Satoshi's true vision on Base.

With each transaction, they edge towards a future where power belongs not to a select few but to the decentralized masses.

In BOSHI's saga, Satoshi's legacy lives on, guiding humanity to a new era of liberation.

Official Website:
https://basedsatoshi.com/

Based Boshi ($BOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Boshi ($BOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.70K
$ 17.70K$ 17.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Based Boshi ($BOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Based Boshi ($BOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BOSHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BOSHI's tokenomics, explore $BOSHI token's live price!

$BOSHI Price Prediction

Want to know where $BOSHI might be heading? Our $BOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.