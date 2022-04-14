BaseBros (BROS) Information

Operation Break Free

As of January, 2024 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. This points out a flaw in the system an old system that no longer works. A new Updated System must be born. We are at the dawn of this new system. This new system is cryptocurrency. A movement that those in power seek to stop. A movement that can truly set us free. As we join together in a brotherhood on base chain. We look to push this movement we control our own story. so I must ask are you in BROS?