Base Yield Index Price (BSDX)
The live price of Base Yield Index (BSDX) today is 0.878532 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 183.40K USD. BSDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Base Yield Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.10K USD
- Base Yield Index price change within the day is +1.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 208.56K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BSDX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Base Yield Index to USD was $ +0.01389689.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Yield Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Yield Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Yield Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01389689
|+1.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Base Yield Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+1.61%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Base Yield Index is the first collaborative index developed by Rivo and Reserve Protocol, offering investors exposure to blue-chip assets within the Base ecosystem. With the Base Yield Index, DeFi investors no longer need to individually invest in various strategies on Base or manually claim and reinvest rewards. Instead, the Index automatically allocates liquidity across five curated strategies on Aerodrome, the leading decentralized exchange on Base. It also auto-compounds rewards back into the pool, increasing overall yield.
|1 BSDX to AUD
A$1.41443652
|1 BSDX to GBP
￡0.72039624
|1 BSDX to EUR
€0.85217604
|1 BSDX to USD
$0.878532
|1 BSDX to MYR
RM3.953394
|1 BSDX to TRY
₺31.2318126
|1 BSDX to JPY
¥136.69079388
|1 BSDX to RUB
₽90.10224192
|1 BSDX to INR
₹76.0808712
|1 BSDX to IDR
Rp14,402.16163008
|1 BSDX to PHP
₱51.47318988
|1 BSDX to EGP
￡E.44.26922748
|1 BSDX to BRL
R$5.30633328
|1 BSDX to CAD
C$1.26508608
|1 BSDX to BDT
৳106.81192056
|1 BSDX to NGN
₦1,366.2929664
|1 BSDX to UAH
₴37.05647976
|1 BSDX to VES
Bs47.440728
|1 BSDX to PKR
Rs245.05771608
|1 BSDX to KZT
₸466.061226
|1 BSDX to THB
฿30.25664208
|1 BSDX to TWD
NT$28.91248812
|1 BSDX to CHF
Fr0.79946412
|1 BSDX to HKD
HK$6.83497896
|1 BSDX to MAD
.د.م8.83803192