Bao Finance (BAO) Information

Warning: Bao Finance is in alpha, it is unaudited and was originally developed by a one-person self-taught team. While we are in the process of scaling the team, please understand the risks and use this product accordingly.

It's like SNX + Aave, but for Uniswap, SushiSwap and Balancer.

Rather than re-invent the wheel Bao creates new features for existing protocols.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.