Bank of America xStock Price Today

The live Bank of America xStock (BACX) price today is $ 63.71, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACX to USD conversion rate is $ 63.71 per BACX.

Bank of America xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 300,444, with a circulating supply of 4.72K BACX. During the last 24 hours, BACX traded between $ 62.13 (low) and $ 63.71 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 68.77, while the all-time low was $ 43.53.

In short-term performance, BACX moved -- in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 347.45.

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 300.44K$ 300.44K $ 300.44K Volume (24H) $ 347.45$ 347.45 $ 347.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.38M$ 120.38M $ 120.38M Circulation Supply 4.72K 4.72K 4.72K Total Supply 1,889,664.442299516 1,889,664.442299516 1,889,664.442299516

The current Market Cap of Bank of America xStock is $ 300.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 347.45. The circulating supply of BACX is 4.72K, with a total supply of 1889664.442299516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.38M.