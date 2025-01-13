Bandly Price (BAND)
The live price of Bandly (BAND) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.09K USD. BAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bandly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 103.29 USD
- Bandly price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Bandly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bandly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bandly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bandly to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bandly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-1.23%
-17.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bandly is an AI-generated Instagram legend. It was created by the founder and has 5 million plus post views. The team has brought Bandly the dog into the Web3 world through BAND. Bandly founder regularly creates AI content with Bandly, the Dog in current news situations. The videos will contain funny and relevant content tailored towards the masses of web 2 and web 3. The use of the IP ensures our project is unique and cannot be copied The team are experienced and well respected in web3.
