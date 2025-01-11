Bamboo DeFi Price (BAMBOO)
The live price of Bamboo DeFi (BAMBOO) today is 0.0004181 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BAMBOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bamboo DeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.67K USD
- Bamboo DeFi price change within the day is -76.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bamboo DeFi to USD was $ -0.00135678148104631.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bamboo DeFi to USD was $ -0.0000825621.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bamboo DeFi to USD was $ -0.0000858162.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bamboo DeFi to USD was $ -0.0023599930453247354.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00135678148104631
|-76.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000825621
|-19.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000858162
|-20.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0023599930453247354
|-84.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bamboo DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-76.44%
-3.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Bamboo DeFi is a decentralized ecosystem that encompasses financial services and a Play-And-Earn game using Blockchain technology. Thanks to its token, $BAMBOO, users can exchange it with other tokens, invest or use it in its future game, Hashapon. What makes your project unique? We are a project that takes into consideration its community: totally transparent, different and with a philosophy that transmits peace and tranquility. This is not only reflected in the decisions we make (with the help of the community), but also in our graphic style and communication decisions. History of your project. It all started in 2019, when the first tests with the token, the exchange and the community began. It was in 2020 when the first DAO was launched to launch the project on Ethereum and later launch it on other networks such as Polygon or BNB. What’s next for your project? We are launching a Play-And-Earn game called Hashapon to improve the stability of the $BAMBOO token. This will help reduce its working capital, plus it is building a new strategy with deflationary policies and give the value the token deserves. What can your token be used for? You can use $BAMBOO to exchange, invest or even to play our game Hashapon, among other utilities you can check in our Whitepaper.
