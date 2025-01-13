Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH Price (B-80BAL-20WETH)
The live price of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) today is 8.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. B-80BAL-20WETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.65K USD
- Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH price change within the day is -4.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH to USD was $ -0.448882392563493.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH to USD was $ -4.1586531840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH to USD was $ +0.6161797440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.448882392563493
|-4.94%
|30 Days
|$ -4.1586531840
|-48.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6161797440
|+7.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
-4.94%
-11.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The 80/20 BAL/WETH Balancer pool token represents the vote locked escrow token (veBAL) for the Balancer platform.
