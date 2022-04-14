BADCATsol ($BADCAT) Tokenomics

BADCATsol ($BADCAT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BADCATsol ($BADCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BADCATsol ($BADCAT) Information

BADCAT is all about fun. While this cheeky cat might have a rebellious side, its true mission is to bring people together and spread positive energy. Join a vibrant community, grab some cool merch, play the fun FAP game, and even help real-life dogs and cats along the way!

In of chaos, BadCat stands tall—one bold move at a time, turning risks into rewards and proving he’s the top cat in town. In a world of chaos, BadCat stands tall—one bold move at a time, turning risks into rewards and proving he’s the top cat in town. BadCat’S a lazy, degenerate gambler.

Official Website:
https://badcatgang.com/

BADCATsol ($BADCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BADCATsol ($BADCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 14.12K
$ 14.12K$ 14.12K
Total Supply:
$ 777.78M
$ 777.78M$ 777.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 777.78M
$ 777.78M$ 777.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 14.12K
$ 14.12K$ 14.12K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02162212
$ 0.02162212$ 0.02162212
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BADCATsol ($BADCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BADCATsol ($BADCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BADCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BADCAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BADCAT's tokenomics, explore $BADCAT token's live price!

$BADCAT Price Prediction

Want to know where $BADCAT might be heading? Our $BADCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.