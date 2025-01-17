Backed NVIDIA Price (BNVDA)
The live price of Backed NVIDIA (BNVDA) today is 133.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BNVDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Backed NVIDIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 137.54 USD
- Backed NVIDIA price change within the day is -1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Backed NVIDIA to USD was $ -1.945.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Backed NVIDIA to USD was $ +3.5625346440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Backed NVIDIA to USD was $ -7.7843638840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Backed NVIDIA to USD was $ -4.58.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.945
|-1.43%
|30 Days
|$ +3.5625346440
|+2.66%
|60 Days
|$ -7.7843638840
|-5.81%
|90 Days
|$ -4.58
|-3.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Backed NVIDIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.43%
-4.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Backed NVIDIA (bNVDA) is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bNVDA tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp. bNVDA is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA
