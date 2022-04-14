Baby Wen (BWEN) Information

Discover BabyWen, the son of Wen

In the world of WEB3, traditional influencers are still stuck in old WEB2 models that don’t fit with the new community-driven vibe That’s where BabyWen comes in! Saved by the BabyWen CTO team, he's heading to be the first-ever community-managed influencer, he’s not just another one who's trying to take profit from his followers, he’s leading the memecoin revolution, powered and governed by his own community.

By embodying the decentralized spirit of web3, BabyWen wants to shake up the world of influence, giving power back to the people with a transparent, DAO-driven model.

Join BabyWen and be part of the revolution!