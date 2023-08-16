Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Tokenomics
Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Information
Launched on August 16, 2023, Baby Shiba Inu ($BABYSHIB) is a decentralized memecoin honoring the iconic Shiba Inu.
$BABYSHIB was born following the recent rumors of the imminent mainnet launch of Shiba Inu's long-anticipated blockchain, Shibarium. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,000,000) $BABYSHIB tokens is available.
$BABYSHIB is fully decentralized: it has 1% tax on both buy and sell transactions; this tax funds marketing operations, and the development of the Baby Shiba Inu project. The liquidity of $BABYSHIB is burnt forever, and the contract is renounced, ensuring maximum security for investors' funds.
As a decentralized and community-driven memecoin, Baby Shiba Inu aims to use memes as a tool for change in the crypto world, with the goal of taking cryptocurrency back to its essence; decentralization.
Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYSHIB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYSHIB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.